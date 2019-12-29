Sign Of The Times: 75% Of Adults Aren’t Friends With Any Of Their Neighbors

LONDON — In decades past, it wasn’t uncommon at all for the average family to know each and every one of their neighbors living close by on the same street. Those dwelling on the same block would regularly gather for holiday parties in the winter, and barbecues during the summer. As the years have gone by, however, people have slowly become more inclined to keep to themselves and shy away from even greeting or speaking to their neighbors.
Now, a new survey of 2,000 British adults shows the staggering extent to which the concept of a neighborhood community has fallen by the wayside. In all, 75% say they consider their neighbors mere acquaintances at best. Sadly, nearly a quarter wouldn’t dream of knocking on one of their doors uninvited because there is “no sense of community spirit” in their neighborhood.
The survey, commissioned by Lottoland, also found that one in 10 modern adults mine as well be living next to an empty house as they only see their neighbors […]
I have a lot of “good” neighbors and a few which I cannot stand. My car was broken into a couple of weeks ago and I believe it was a neighbor. They even stole our disability placard.
We are isolating ourselves from others. We can work from home, don’t even have to go out to shop as it can be done online, and entertain ourselves via the Net. According to the media, the world is unsafe so we better stay in and watch their news showing some crazy guy halfway across the planet stabbed someone so we should all be scared. Don’t worry about the fact that even with 8B people we live in the safest times in human history. And don’t let the kids go out to the park because I heard that the boogeyman is targeting kids. And don’t get me going on those monkey bars. Man, they are unsafe. My sister’s kid once hurt their arm on one.