Fed study finds Trump tariffs backfired

Stephan: Trump who started with $450 million from his father has gone bankrupt six times, even failed at a casino, and has been the target of over 3,000 lawsuits for his cheating, non-performance, non-payment, and general incompetence. He is in debt to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. And he had no experience in the world of international trade policies. How could anyone have thought his tariff wars would be any different than everything that has gone before? And now we have the outcome data from no less an authority than the Federal Research. Trump's policies have been a disaster.

President Donald Trump’s strategy to use import tariffs to protect and boost U.S. manufacturers backfired and led to job losses and higher prices, according to a Federal Reserve study released this week.

“We find that the 2018 tariffs are associated with relative reductions in manufacturing employment and relative increases in producer prices,” concluded Fed economists Aaron Flaaen and Justin Pierce, in an academic paper.

While the tariffs did reduce competition for some industries in the domestic U.S. market, this was more than offset by the effects of rising input costs and retaliatory tariffs, the study found.

“While the longer-term effects of the tariffs may differ from those that we estimate here, the results indicate that the tariffs, thus far, have not led to increased activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector,” the study said.

