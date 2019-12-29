Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, December 29th, 2019

Fed study finds Trump tariffs backfired

Author:     Greg Robb
Source:     Market Watch
Publication Date:     28 December 2019 8:41 a.m. ET
 Link: Fed study finds Trump tariffs backfired
Stephan:   Trump who started with $450 million from his father has gone bankrupt six times, even failed at a casino, and has been the target of over 3,000 lawsuits for his cheating, non-performance, non-payment, and general incompetence. He is in debt to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. And he had no experience in the world of international trade policies. How could anyone have thought his tariff wars would be any different than everything that has gone before? And now we have the outcome data from no less an authority than the Federal Research. Trump's policies have been a disaster.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence examine a wheel loader from Caterpillar Inc. on the South Lawn of the White House in 2017.

President Donald Trump’s strategy to use import tariffs to protect and boost U.S. manufacturers backfired and led to job losses and higher prices, according to a Federal Reserve study released this week.

“We find that the 2018 tariffs are associated with relative reductions in manufacturing employment and relative increases in producer prices,” concluded Fed economists Aaron Flaaen and Justin Pierce, in an academic paper.

While the tariffs did reduce competition for some industries in the domestic U.S. market, this was more than offset by the effects of rising input costs and retaliatory tariffs, the study found.

“While the longer-term effects of the tariffs may differ from those that we estimate here, the results indicate that the tariffs, thus far, have not led to increased activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector,” the study said.

Tit-for-tat trade retaliation is an idea best relegated to the past, given the presence of […]

  1. Rev. Dean on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    Everyone in Congress new these tariffs would be a disaster so why did they let them happen????

  2. STEPHEN HALL on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    Stephan, thanks for the article and your comments. Is there a single source for your comments about Trump’s financial failings that you posted? That information is not in Market Watch. Thanks.

    • Stephan Schwartz on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 8:41 pm

      Not sure what you are asking. SR has thousands of comments about Trump, and you can also go to Academia.edu, and find many papers on this issue.

      — Stepha