China Says It Will Complete Its Competitor to GPS in the First Half of Next Year

Stephan: It is becoming ever more obvious that the United States is no longer the unchallenged leader in science and technology. Here is why I say this.

BEIJING — China said Friday its Beidou Navigation Satellite System that emulates the U.S. Global Positioning System will be completed with the launch of its final two satellites in the first half of next year.

Project director Ran Chengqi told reporters that the core of the positioning system was completed this month with the launch of additional satellites bringing its total constellation to 24.

That was up from 19 the year before, making it one of rising space power China’s most complex projects.

Ran described the system at a rare news conference as having “high performance indicators, new technology systems, […]