Trump administration to roll back Bush-era light bulb standards

Saturday, December 28th, 2019
Stephan: As you read this article ask yourself: How could 42.6% of Americans still support criminal Trump? How could anyone see this kind of news day after day and still be wedded to him? How could any public official become so ethically and morally bankrupt that they would represent Trump's policies? Is it low IQ? Is it racism? Is it male dominance? Is it greed and a quest for power? Perhaps all of that, or something else? Whatever the reason the reality is that the problem with America is Americans.
Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette.
Credit: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty
The Trump administration announced plans on Friday to block a George W. Bush-era rule intended to mandate Americans use energy-efficient general purpose light bulbs.
Details: The rule was required by legislation passed in 2007, and would have gone into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, per the New York Times. It required the majority of bulbs sold in the U.S. be LED or fluorescent.
The big picture: Friday’s decision follows the Department of Energy’s September rollback of a rule that applied efficiency standards to specialty light bulbs.
What he’s saying: Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said the rollback intends “to protect consumer choice by ensuring that the American people do not pay the price for unnecessary overregulation from the federal government,” per NYT.
- Brouillette added that the new rule isn’t needed because innovation is already “increasing the efficiency and affordability of light bulbs without federal government intervention.”
The impact: The Natural Resources Defense Council estimated the administration’s decision could cost consumers […]