Trump administration to roll back Bush-era light bulb standards

The big picture: Friday’s decision follows the Department of Energy’s September rollback of a rule that applied efficiency standards to specialty light bulbs.

What he’s saying: Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said the rollback intends “to protect consumer choice by ensuring that the American people do not pay the price for unnecessary overregulation from the federal government,” per NYT.

Brouillette added that the new rule isn’t needed because innovation is already “increasing the efficiency and affordability of light bulbs without federal government intervention.”

The impact: The Natural Resources Defense Council estimated the administration’s decision could cost consumers […]