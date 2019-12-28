Taxpayers Give $400 Billion To Oil Companies Each Year, Enough For 91 Tesla Gigafactories

Stephan: As taxpayers we and the taspayers of other countries are paying $400 billion a year to support the destruction of our climate by the petroleum industry. Can there be any question that profit is more important in the world today than societal and planetary wellbeing?

The entire world gives $400 billion in subsidies to oil companies. An article by The Atlantic asks this question: Is that bad? The answer, to me, is obvious — yes.

The article, noting that we spend $400 billion on oil subsidies globally, indicates that taxpayers want their governments to stop subsidizing this rich, over-mature industry, yet politicians keep the money funneling toward them. It is estimated that Tesla Gigafactory 4 in Germany will cost approximately $4.4 billion. That means you could build ~91 gigafactories for the cost of one year of global oil subsidies.

They sign treaties such as the Kyoto Protocol, which called for the governments to stop subsidizing these greenhouse gas emitting sectors, or they make agreements as they did at the G20 summit to phase out fossil fuel subsidies. But they don’t do it. President Obama declared that “a century of subsidies to the oil companies is long enough.” Despite all of this, our global governments are still giving taxpayer money to the oil companies.

We are talking the talk but not walking the walk. Each government is going around saying, “stop this,” while also doing the very thing it’s asking other […]