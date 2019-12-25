Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, December 25th, 2019

Japan Wants to Dump Nuclear Plant’s Tainted Water. Fishermen Fear the Worst.

Author:     Motoko Rich and Makiko Inoue
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Dec. 23, 2019
 Link: Japan Wants to Dump Nuclear Plant’s Tainted Water. Fishermen Fear the Worst.
Stephan:   Here is the latest on Fukushima, and yet another demonstration that when nuclear accidents occur, as they do, they are unlike other kinds of accidents, because the negative effects can go on for decades.

Fukushima isotope spread across the world ocean

IWAKI, JAPAN — The overpowering earthquake and tsunami that ripped through northern Japan in March 2011 took so much from Tatsuo Niitsuma, a commercial fisherman in this coastal city in Fukushima Prefecture.

The tsunami pulverized his fishing boat. It demolished his home. Most devastating of all, it took the life of his daughter.

Now, nearly nine years after the disaster, Mr. Niitsuma, 77, is at risk of losing his entire livelihood, too, as the government considers releasing tainted water from a nuclear power plant destroyed by the tsunami’s waves.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet and the Tokyo Electric Power Company — the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi plant, where a triple meltdown led to the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl — must decide what to do with more than one million tons of contaminated water stored in about 1,000 giant tanks on the plant site.

On Monday, […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    This idea would be a disaster for the entire world.