From cashier to world’s youngest PM. Finland’s new leader breaks the mold

Stephan: One of the most interesting political trends I am following is this: in the well-functioning democracies all over the world a new generation of leaders is coming into power -- and they are all women.

When leaders from the European Council gathered for a group photo in Brussels last week, it was hard to miss the class newbie.

Standing front and center among the neat rows of middle-aged men was Finland’s new prime minister — 34-year-old Sanna Marin.

The young woman had a huge smile on her face. And why not, given her trailblazing new status as the world’s youngest sitting prime minister.

The former transport minister shot to worldwide fame earlier this month after the leader of her Social Democratic Party stepped down — and Marin stepped up, becoming the country’s youngest serving prime minister.

She now heads Finland’s governing coalition of five parties — all of which have female leaders, and almost all under the age of 35.