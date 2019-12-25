Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, December 25th, 2019

As Fracking Companies Face Bankruptcy, U.S. Regulators Enable Firms to Duck Cleanup Costs

Author:     Justin Mikulka
Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     Dec. 24, 2019 10:59AM EST
Stephan:   A Christmas gift from criminal Trump to the fracking carbon energy industry. It is 100% predictable, he always supports corporate interests and the rich over ordinary Americans and the earth itself.

Heavy equipment sits on the edge of a rocky stream bank as part of U.S. Bureau of Land Management-Forest Service reclamation efforts for abandoned oil and gas wells in the eastern U.S. Bureau of Land Management

In over their heads with debt, U.S. shale oil and gas firms are now moving from a boom in fracking to a boom in bankruptcies. This trend of failing finances has the potential for the U.S. public, both at the state and federal levels, to be left on the hook for paying to properly shut down and clean up even more drilling sites.

Expect these companies to try reducing their debt through the process of bankruptcy and, like the coal industry, attempting to get out of environmental and employee-related financial obligations.

The Bankruptcy of EP Energy

In October, EP Energy — one of the largest oil producers in the Eagle Ford Shale region in Texas — 

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    Unconscionable politicking by these Republican sellouts to the big bucks oil company money.