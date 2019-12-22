US Navy to dive deep into its maintenance woes

Stephan: Part of the problem in this military-industrial complex trend is that only one percent of the American population is really engaged in the military, and the only way we speak of the military in the public arena is to say how wonderful the whole system is, and how brave all the people are. The troops are undoubtedly brave, but the whole system, in my view, is far from wonderful. It is draining billions of dollars out of our economy with almost no one asking why, and to what purpose?