Friday, December 20th, 2019

How the Fossil Fuel Industry is Attempting to Buy the Global Youth Climate Movement

Author:     Alleen Brown
Source:     The Intercept
Publication Date:    
Stephan:   The fossil fuel folk just don't get it. They want to corrupt the youth climate movement because they think it will hurt their profits. Such a short-term view. They are blinded by greed and don't realize that climate change is going to destroy their world, and the world of their children, just as it will people of lesser means.

BP CEO Bob Dudley, left, and chief economist Spencer Dale speak during a session at the One Young World Summit in London on Oct. 23, 2019.
Credit: Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

The same day that 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg gave a stirring speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September, in which she criticized delegates for “stealing my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” the architects of the climate crisis welcomed select youth participants from the summit to dine.

CEOs from fossil fuel corporations including BP, Royal Dutch Shell, and Norway’s Equinor were attending the annual gathering of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative in New York, which includes industry leaders who claim to be committed to taking “practical” action on climate change. On the agenda for lunch was to “explore options for long-term engagement” with young people the industry could trust. Student Energy, a nonprofit based in Alberta, near Canada’s tar sands region, helped organize the event, which included time for students to grill the CEOs about their […]

  1. Eric on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    I guess the old saying is true: Eventually, everyone joins the establishment.