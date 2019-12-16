Why people are freezing in America’s prisons

Monday, December 16th, 2019
Stephan: As if the preceding story about the American Gulag was not horror enough there is this report of callousness and inhumanity in the system.
I know these stories upset my readers, and many don't bother to read them, although they should. Why do I do this?
Michelle Alexander is a civil rights lawyer, advocate, legal scholar and author of the highly acclaimed 2010 book The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness.
I do stories on this trend because of these facts which Alexander has compiled:
1. The United States has 5% of the world's population, but 25%
of the world's prisoners.
2. The total incarcerated population in the U.S. is a staggering 2.4 million
— a 500% increase over the past 30 years.
3. One in every 108 adults
was in prison or jail in 2012.
4. One in 28 American children has a parent behind bars.
5. At the end of 2007, 1 in 31
adults was behind bars, on probation or on parole.
6. Currently, 65 million
Americans have a criminal record.
7. There are more people behind bars today for a drug offense than there were in 1980 for all offenses combined.
8. The U.S. spent $80 billion
on incarceration in 2010 alone.
9. About as many people were returned to prison just for parole violations in 2000 as were admitted in 1980 for all reasons combined.
10. Parole violators accounted for more than 35% of all prison admissions in 2000. Of those, only one-third were returned for a new conviction; the rest were returned for a technical violation, such as missing a meeting with the parole officer.
11. A first-time drug offense carries a sentence of 5-10 years. In other developed countries, that sentence would be six months of jail time, if any at all.
12. The vast majority of those arrested with a drug offense are not charged with serious offenses. For example, in 2005, 4 out of 5 drug arrests were for possession, not sales.
13. In the 1990s, marijuana possession accounted for nearly 80%
of the spike in arrests.
14. Three out of four young black men
in Washington, D.C., can expect to serve time behind bars. This is despite the fact that people of all races use and sell drugs at the same rate.
15. African-Americans comprised 12% of regular drug users, but almost 40% of those arrested for drug offenses.
16. More than 96%
of convictions in the federal system result from guilty pleas rather than decisions by juries.
17. Conservative estimates put innocent people who plead guilty between 2% and 5%, which translates to tens of thousands of innocent people behind bars today.
18. Eighty percent of defendants cannot afford a lawyer. Tens of thousands of people go to jail every year without ever talking to a lawyer or going to trial.
19. A public defender will routinely have a caseload of more than 100 clients at a time.
Is that the America you want to be proud of? How do the Americans who run this system live with themselves?
An American prison
As New York temperatures dropped in early December, a public defender in Brooklyn tweeted a request for warm clothing for those incarcerated on Rikers Island. “It’s freezing outside. It’s even colder on Rikers,” Scott Hechinger wrote to his nearly 70,000 followers. “Right now, people are walking around in the blanket they’re provided. Literally shivering. Guards open windows to spite them.”
Hechinger asked for help filling an Amazon wishlist of thermal underwear, socks, and undershirts — items that have been approved by the NYC Department of Corrections for use in city jails. These are also items many would assume the Department of Corrections would provide for incarcerated people themselves.
When asked about the need for warm clothes, Peter Thorne, the deputy commissioner of public information at the New York City Department of Corrections, told Vox that the agency works to ensure people in its custody don’t get too cold. “We take numerous precautions including taking regular temperature readings, providing blankets if needed, and even relocating individuals if a cold temperature […]