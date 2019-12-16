Why people are freezing in America’s prisons

As New York temperatures dropped in early December, a public defender in Brooklyn tweeted a request for warm clothing for those incarcerated on Rikers Island. “It’s freezing outside. It’s even colder on Rikers,” Scott Hechinger wrote to his nearly 70,000 followers. “Right now, people are walking around in the blanket they’re provided. Literally shivering. Guards open windows to spite them.”

Hechinger asked for help filling an Amazon wishlist of thermal underwear, socks, and undershirts — items that have been approved by the NYC Department of Corrections for use in city jails. These are also items many would assume the Department of Corrections would provide for incarcerated people themselves.

When asked about the need for warm clothes, Peter Thorne, the deputy commissioner of public information at the New York City Department of Corrections, told Vox that the agency works to ensure people in its custody don’t get too cold. “We take numerous precautions including taking regular temperature readings, providing blankets if needed, and even relocating individuals if a cold temperature […]