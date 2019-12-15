Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, December 15th, 2019

Experts review evidence yoga is good for the brain

Source:     EUEREKALERT/UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, NEWS BUREAU
Publication Date:     12-DEC-2019
Stephan:   Yoga is an empirical science that neuroscience is now confirming. Here is the latest research.

Professor Neha Gothe
explores the relationship between physical activity and cognitive aging.
Credit: L. Brian Stauffer

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS– Scientists have known for decades that aerobic exercise strengthens the brain and contributes to the growth of new neurons, but few studies have examined how yoga affects the brain. A review of the science finds evidence that yoga enhances many of the same brain structures and functions that benefit from aerobic exercise.

The review, published in the journal Brain Plasticity, focused on 11 studies of the relationship between yoga practice and brain health. Five of the studies engaged individuals with no background in yoga practice in one or more yoga sessions per week over a period of 10-24 weeks, comparing brain health at the beginning and end of the intervention. The other studies measured brain differences between individuals who regularly practice yoga and those who don’t.

Each of the studies used brain-imaging techniques such as MRI, functional MRI or single-photon emission computerized tomography. All involved Hatha yoga, which includes body movements, meditation and breathing exercises.

2 Comments

  1. Teresa Dianne Hawkes on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 9:03 am

    The truly good news about this is that many kinds of exercise, especially those requiring constant application of attention, need the same brain areas to be active as those seen active during exercise execution. This is more evidence that the mind emerges from the complex actions of the whole body, as the whole body is required to support the brain, which is a key driver in our experience of mind.

  2. Rev. Dean on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    My Yoga and Meditation are the two must-dos that are the most important parts of my life.