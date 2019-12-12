Melting Greenland ice ‘could leave 400 million homeless by end of century’

Stephan: Here, in full conformance to Schwartz' two laws of climate change, is the latest from Greenland. And yes, it is happening faster than predicted, and yes, it is going to be far worse than originally projected. Imagine the social disruption and violence that will impact every nation in the world with 400 million climate change refugees, and yes the number will be larger because this is just one factor that will produce migrations in the years to come.

Coasts could be swamped by regular floods by the end of this century, leaving up to 400 million people homeless, if Greenland ice continues to melt, scientists have warned. (emphasis added)

The figure is far higher than previous estimates, and is 40 million more than the numbers predicted in 2018 by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

A new study found that Greenland’s ice is melting faster than expected, with researchers forecasting sea levels could rise 67 centimetres by 2100.

Unless measures are taken, millions of people will be “devastated” by coastal floods, researchers said.

A team of 96 polar scientists from 50 international organisations contributed to the findings published in Nature.

The researchers found that the region has lost 3.8 trillion tonnes of ice since 1992, far higher than predicted.

Dr Andrew Shepherd, a professor of earth observation at the University of Leeds, said: “As a rule of thumb, for every centimetre rise in global sea level another six million people are exposed to coastal […]