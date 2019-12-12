Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, December 12th, 2019

European Green Deal will change economy to solve climate crisis, says EU

Author:     Fiona Harvey, Jennifer Rankin, and Daniel Boffey
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Wed 11 Dec 2019 13.02 EST
Stephan:   While the U.S. government does very little, Europe is going in a different direction; it isn't going to be easy, but there is a growing realization there that climate change is going to require fundamental change.  Here is some good news from Brussels.

EC president Ursula von der Leyen delivers a statement on the European Green Deal in Brussels.
Credit: Xinhua/Barcroft Media

Nearly every major aspect of the European economy is to be re-evaluated in light of the imperatives of the climate and ecological emergency, according to sweeping new plans set out by the European commission on Wednesday.

The comprehensive nature of the European Green Deal – which encompasses the air we breathe to how food is grown, from how we travel to the buildings we inhabit – was set out in a flurry of documents as Ursula von der Leyen, the new commission president, made her appeal to member states and parliamentarians in Brussels to back the proposals, which would represent the biggest overhaul of policy since the foundation of the modern EU.

Von der Leyen said the package was aimed at economic growth and increasing prosperity. “[This] is our new growth strategy, for a growth that gives back more than it takes away,” she said. […]

