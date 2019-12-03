Actual Nazi who got 26% of the vote in his first bid is running for Congress again as a Republican

Stephan: Arthur Jones is a White Supremacist and Nazi, and proud of it. He is also a Republican running for Chicago's 3rd Congressional District. And please note how many Americans in that district voted for him the last time he ran.

Holocaust denier and actual Nazi, Arthur Jones, is taking another shot at a running for Congress, just two years after his first bid saw him getting 26 percent of the vote, CBS Chicago reports.

Arthur, who hails from Lyons, Illinois, is running as a Republican in Chicago’s 3rd congressional district. His opponent in the upcoming 2020 race will be fellow Republican Mike Fricilone.

Jones’ website, which hasn’t been recently updated, rails against immigrants and demands that English be made America’s “official language,” and claims that “any two-legged vagabond from any Third-world, non-white, or non-Christian country is given preference whether they arrived legally or illegally. Either, learn America’s language, our culture, and respect our laws or get out of our country.”

During his first bid for Congress, Jones openly shared his antisemitism proudly and posted articles on his campaign website that called the Holocaust an “extortion racket” and Kosher certification a “Jewish scam.”