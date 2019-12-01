53% of Republicans Think Trump is Better President than Lincoln

53 percent of Republicans believe that Donald Trump is a better president than Abraham Lincoln, according to a new poll. (emphasis added)
The Economist and YouGov published results of its latest polling on U.S. politics this week. One poll gauged Trump’s favorability versus Lincoln, who was the U.S. president between 1861 and 1865 and who steered America through the Civil War
and abolished slavery.
Asked “Which Republican president was better?”, 53 percent of Republicans said Trump.
That is in stark contrast to respondents who identify as Democrats and independent. 94 percent of Democrats said Lincoln was the better president, as did 78 percent of independent voters. Overall, 75 percent of poll respondents picked Lincoln compared to 25 percent for Trump.
Other than Republicans, Lincoln was the choice president across all possible polling metrics—preferred by men and women, all age groups and races, as well as based on census region and […]
Right. Because Trump hates the brown people as much as 53% of Americans. It was like one Florida woman who was complaining of some Trump policy that was hurting her and she said: “but it was supposed to be other people he was hurting”.
64% of us cannot name the three branches of government, 68% of us get our ‘news’ from social media, while only 16% of us financially support the press. The 16 percentage indicates the ratio who act like citizens (civic duty) versus the 84% that consider themselves consumers (get a good deal). With no reporters, of course no truth.
Who pays the piper calls the tune… that is corporate money 84% / citizens 16%.
Those who play party games in this context are fooling themselves as we all wade ever deeper into the mud of the least worst. Our very land cannot withstand this continued delusion and abuse.
There seems to be a collective madness/stupidity that is driving otherwise intelligent people to act out in ways that logical reasoning would strongly point to an unproductive result. Fear and pain are powerful experiences that cause us to do horribly stupid things like electing an obviously unfit man who received 2.9m fewer votes.
Yesterday in the NYT Sunday Review section there was a column written by Maureen Dowd’s brother as to why he supports trump. I found it hard to finish as this otherwise intelligent man is convinced that trump, while crude and rude, is on the right track keeping his promises if it weren’t for the godless left getting in the way. If trump goes away in 2020 or worse in 2024 then what? And when the economy contracts as surely it will then what do the always angry trump supporters do?