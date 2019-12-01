53% of Republicans Think Trump is Better President than Lincoln

Stephan: Two recent polls found that Republicans not only think God personally chose Trump to be president, they think he is a better president than Abraham Lincoln. When you hold beliefs such as those about a man such as Trump the only thing that I can say is that the problem America faces is Americans.

53 percent of Republicans believe that Donald Trump is a better president than Abraham Lincoln, according to a new poll. (emphasis added)

The Economist and YouGov published results of its latest polling on U.S. politics this week. One poll gauged Trump’s favorability versus Lincoln, who was the U.S. president between 1861 and 1865 and who steered America through the Civil War

and abolished slavery.

Asked “Which Republican president was better?”, 53 percent of Republicans said Trump.

That is in stark contrast to respondents who identify as Democrats and independent. 94 percent of Democrats said Lincoln was the better president, as did 78 percent of independent voters. Overall, 75 percent of poll respondents picked Lincoln compared to 25 percent for Trump.

Other than Republicans, Lincoln was the choice president across all possible polling metrics—preferred by men and women, all age groups and races, as well as based on census region and […]