Wednesday, November 27th, 2019

The flat-Earth conspiracy is spreading around the globe. Does it hide a darker core?

Author:     Rob Picheta
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     10:37 AM ET, Mon November 18, 2019
Stephan:   As this story illustrates there really is no level of willful ignorance to which large numbers of people will not sink if it serves some deeper need in their psyché.  Speaking to that, note the linkage between flat earthism and rightwing conspiracy beliefs. Willful ignorance has become one of the major trends defining American culture. If that were not so how could 41% of Americans still support a man who is a corrupt demonstrated criminal, liar, and molester of women for president?

Jeffrey Diaz, right, is selling flat earth maps at his booth during Flat Earth International Conference at Crowne Plaza Denver Airport. November 15, 2018. Hundreds of people who believe the Earth is flat attended the conference.
Credit: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/ Getty

“I don’t want to be a flat Earther,” David Weiss says, his voice weary as he reflects on his personal awakening. “Would you wake up in the morning and want everyone to think you’re an idiot?”

But Weiss is a flat Earther. Ever since he tried and failed to find proof of the Earth’s curve four years ago, he’s believed with an evident passion that our planet is both flat and stationary — and it’s turned his world upside down.
“I absolutely freaked out,” Weiss tells CNN in a phone interview. “It literally whips the rug out from underneath you.”
Now, Weiss finds it tedious to associate with the majority of people — though he “unfortunately” still has some friends who believe in a round […]

2 Comments

  1. Jon on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 6:13 am

    Unfortunately, too many people in America don’t
    “resonate” with the truth.

  2. Magnus Billberger on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 7:13 am

    Part of the problem is that it is quite difficult for most people to understand and performance the experiments that everyone can do to see for themselves if Earth is flat or not. Just recently a friend of mine who has a ph d and definitely is smart enough to understand this, still had troubles understanding the concept of a curved or not curved horizont.