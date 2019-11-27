The flat-Earth conspiracy is spreading around the globe. Does it hide a darker core?

“I don’t want to be a flat Earther,” David Weiss says, his voice weary as he reflects on his personal awakening. “Would you wake up in the morning and want everyone to think you’re an idiot?”
But Weiss is a flat Earther. Ever since he tried and failed to find proof of the Earth’s curve four years ago, he’s believed with an evident passion that our planet is both flat and stationary — and it’s turned his world upside down.
“I absolutely freaked out,” Weiss tells CNN in a phone interview. “It literally whips the rug out from underneath you.”
Now, Weiss finds it tedious to associate with the majority of people — though he “unfortunately” still has some friends who believe in a round […]
Part of the problem is that it is quite difficult for most people to understand and performance the experiments that everyone can do to see for themselves if Earth is flat or not. Just recently a friend of mine who has a ph d and definitely is smart enough to understand this, still had troubles understanding the concept of a curved or not curved horizont.