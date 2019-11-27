The flat-Earth conspiracy is spreading around the globe. Does it hide a darker core?

Stephan: As this story illustrates there really is no level of willful ignorance to which large numbers of people will not sink if it serves some deeper need in their psyché. Speaking to that, note the linkage between flat earthism and rightwing conspiracy beliefs. Willful ignorance has become one of the major trends defining American culture. If that were not so how could 41% of Americans still support a man who is a corrupt demonstrated criminal, liar, and molester of women for president?

“I don’t want to be a flat Earther,” David Weiss says, his voice weary as he reflects on his personal awakening. “Would you wake up in the morning and want everyone to think you’re an idiot?”

But Weiss is a flat Earther. Ever since he tried and failed to find proof of the Earth’s curve four years ago, he’s believed with an evident passion that our planet is both flat and stationary — and it’s turned his world upside down.

“I absolutely freaked out,” Weiss tells CNN in a phone interview. “It literally whips the rug out from underneath you.”

Now, Weiss finds it tedious to associate with the majority of people — though he “unfortunately” still has some friends who believe in a round […]