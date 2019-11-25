California to Stop Buying From Automakers That Backed Trump on Emissions

Monday, November 25th, 2019
Stephan: Here, in this story, one sees clearly the Great Schism Trend as it is playing out. Criminal Trump and his administration, proponents of Neoliberal Red values, are doing everything they can to keep America dependent on petroleum and keep the profits flowing into the carbon industry.
In California a state run by Democrats in accordance with Blue values, the government is taking a very different path. As time goes on it is going to become obvious to even the dimmest America that Blue values foster wellbeing while Red values do not. Unfortunately, for those Republican voters it will be too late and they will have to live with what they have done.
Gov. Gavin Newsom of California with Mary D. Nichols, right, chairwoman of the state’s clean air regulator, and Jared Blumenfeld, secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency, in September.
Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty
WASHINGTON — California’s government has hit back at automakers that sided with President Trump over the state on fuel efficiency standards, saying Sacramento will halt all purchases of new vehicles from General Motors, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler and other automakers that backed stripping California of its authority to regulate tailpipe emissions.
The ban, which the California governor, Gavin Newsom, plans to implement in January 2020, is the latest shot in the intensifying battle over climate change between Mr. Trump and the state, which he appears to relish antagonizing.
“Carmakers that have chosen to be on the wrong side of history will be on the losing end of California’s buying power,” Governor Newsom said in a statement on Monday.
A spokeswoman for G.M. said the state was depriving itself of the low-cost electric vehicles it […]