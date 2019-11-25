As Coal Dwindles, Southwest Tribal Solar Farms Pump Out Power

Stephan: Fifteen years ago I wrote an essay in which I asserted that in one of the great ironies of American history, the Indian tribes who in the 19th century had been forced to live on lands the Whites didn't want would, in the 21st century, become rich because those same lands would be ideal for solar and wind energy production. It's happening, and I think it is very good news.

DENVER — New, large-scale solar farms are bringing jobs to reservations and electricity for the first time to families living on tribal lands in remote areas of the Southwest.

Along with selling renewable energy on a large scale to cities like Albuquerque and Los Angeles, solar power generated by tribes pays for infrastructure to power up homes that have been waiting decades for electricity.

The Navajo Tribal Utilities Authority successfully brought online two large solar projects that generate 55 megawatts in Kayenta, Ariz., over the past year. The two sites now provide enough electricity to power the entire 17-million-acre reservation.

Building the two solar farms employed more than 400 people, most of them tribal members, said Deenise Becenti, the utility’s spokeswoman.

The power authority raised seed money to bring electricity to remote families by selling renewable energy credits to Phoenix’s Salt River Project.

This fall, as part of the Light Up Navajo program, utility line workers from […]