Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, November 24th, 2019

Study: Falling Asleep, Staying Asleep Growing More Difficult For Americans Each Year

Author:     by John Anderer
Source:     Study Finds
Publication Date:     November 14, 2019
 Link: Study: Falling Asleep, Staying Asleep Growing More Difficult For Americans Each Year
Stephan:   The entire gestalt of America has changed as criminal Trump has encouraged the nation's shadow to come out into the open. To be fair it started before he was elected, but it is why he was elected. Here is one of the consequences. Perhaps you suffer from it. Citation: Changes in sleep difficulties among the U.S. population from 2013 to 2017: results from the National Health Interview Survey

Depressed and tired man after sleepless night.
Credit: Stock.adobe.com)

AMES, IOWA — Do you find yourself staring at your bedroom ceiling most nights? Most people don’t think twice about the occasional sleepless night, but a new set of research finds that the ability to sleep peacefully throughout the night is becoming an increasingly rare skill in the United States.

Each year, more and more Americans are finding it difficult to fall asleep quickly and sleep soundly through the night, and even those who are able to get enough shut-eye often report poor overall sleep quality. According to the research team at Iowa State University, these changes are largely independent of sleep duration. In fact, problems falling and staying asleep were found to be most prevalent among people with generally healthy sleep length on most nights.

So, while many Americans may still technically be getting their recommended seven to eight hours of sleep per night, it may take upwards of an hour for them to initially fall asleep, and waking up multiple times throughout […]

Read the Full Article

2 Comments

  1. S B on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 6:29 am

    What’s with the dim cartoon creatures in the background of the intro picture? Subliminal? His demons/dreams? One has a huge phallus “nose” & the other “in” his space “is” a giant phallus

    • Stephan Schwartz on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 6:28 pm

      I confess SB I do not see those images, so not sure what was intended.

      — Stephan