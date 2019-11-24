Sunday, November 24th, 2019
A Purpose for Thanksgiving
Author: Stephan A. Schwartz
Stephan: The key to fostering social wellbeing is an emergent expression of collective intention, individuals regardless of gender, race, age religion or education, each consensually holding an intention. Thanksgiving is a highly numinous social event in which wellbeing is a fundamental component. That makes it optimal for creating positive social change. And more than anything else we need to change the equation in America, and make wellbeing the first priority. You will probably take part in some gathering on Thanksgiving. At some point, in whatever way is appropriate I ask you to suggest that everyone pause for a few moments to hold the intention that they individually, and the group collectively from Thanksgiving going forward always choose the compassionate life-affirming option in every decision they make. To make that commitment. It doesn't matter what the decision is. This is the Quotidian Choice from The 8 Laws of Change. You may find it hard to believe, but the science is clear. Collective intention particularly when it fosters wellbeing creates social change quite quickly in historical terms. -- Stephan