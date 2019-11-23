Stephan: One of the unintended and not adequately discussed effects of the digital age is that an overwhelming number of people, particularly the young, are not getting enough exercise to stay healthy both mentally and physically. The long term consequences of this, particularly in light of the overwhelming stress health care systems will face as a result of climate change, are rarely even discussed let alone remediated. Here are some facts.

A vast majority of adolescents around the world are not participating in enough exercise, putting their current and future health at risk, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by researchers from the World Health Organization and published in The Lancet medical journal on Thursday, found that more than 80 percent of children aged 11 to 17 worldwide did not meet current recommendations of at least one hour of physical activity per day.