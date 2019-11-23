A vast majority of adolescents around the world are not participating in enough exercise, putting their current and future health at risk, according to a new study.
The study, conducted by researchers from the World Health Organization and published in The Lancet medical journal on Thursday, found that more than 80 percent of children aged 11 to 17 worldwide did not meet current recommendations of at least one hour of physical activity per day.
Researchers also found that girls were less active than boys in all but four of the 146 countries studied. Globally, 85% of girls were not physically active enough, compared to 78% of boys, according to the study, which is based on data from 1.6 million children.
The United States had one of the biggest gaps between girls and boys, with over 80% of girls surveyed failing to engage in […]