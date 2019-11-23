Fed agency plans are not adequate to prevent 99.8% of U.S. endangered species from suffering climate crisis, study says

Stephan: Yet another account of the ongoing failure of America's ecosystems, and the utter lack of acknowledgement and preparation to deal with it. It is perhaps history's greatest example of leadership stupidity and denierism.

While the planet continues to heat up, almost every single one of the 459 species listed as endangered in the U.S. will struggle as the climate crisis intensifies, according to new research published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

The researchers found that every animal on the list except for the Hawaiian Goose had one or more sensitivity that would leave them ill-equipped to handle a warming planet, meaning 99.8 percent is vulnerable to extinction caused by global warming. However, federal agencies that are mandated to protect endangered animals have a subpar response. The federal agencies consider that only 64 percent of the endangered animals will be affected by the climate crisis. To make matters worse, the federal agencies have only planned interventions for 18 percent of species, according to the study.

“This study confirms that the climate crisis could make it even harder for nearly all of our country’s endangered species to avoid extinction,” said Astrid […]