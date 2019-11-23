Facebook’s Zuckerberg Has Second Private Meeting With Trump, NBC Says

President Trump had dinner with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and board member Peter Thiel during Zuckerberg’s October visit to Washington, NBC reported, the second meeting between Trump and the Facebook founder in recent months.
Though it’s not immediately clear what the president discussed with the Facebook founder, Zuckerberg at the time was in Washington to testify before Congress on Libra cryptocurrency. He also spoke at Georgetown University about his company’s hands-off approach to misinformation in political ads on its platform, NBC reported. The White House, which had not previously disclosed the meeting, declined to comment on the meeting.
Zuckerberg has generally kept his conversations with the president close to the vest. During the October hearing, the 35-year-old billionaire declined to detail much of what he and Trump talked about in a September meeting, though he did say broadly that antitrust issues weren’t raised then.
Facebook spent $4.8 […]
Call me crazy, but with FB there is another side. The news and the connections I’ve found that are actively addressing the Climate Crisis, Social justice – the countless others, from Buddhist to a plethora of communities who provide news of the powerful, positive, even heroic work they’re doing. We can lament, moan, cloak ourselves in wild righteous fury and lose any clarity we might have. Twinning our energy to the dark side.
Among my FB friends, I receive daily reports of heroic acts, courage, daring, compassion and love. Pain and loss. Of their journey thru the darkness and the return to light and laughter. I receive requests for ideas, crowd-funding contributions, petitions to sign for the environment, against racism and for social justice. Emotional support, humor, satire, and extraordinary artwork. I’m inspired by their stories of family. I have become a ‘community.’
I have to ask ‘is there such a thing as perfection? Frankly, as a human, I know I’m perfectly imperfect. As is the collective. Always ‘in process.’ So, I’m stayin’ in..
Thank you.
Of course why would Facebook be any different than the rest of life. Light and dark playing out in this case online for fun and profit. My difficulty with social media is more around the gathering and then monetization of personal experience whether uplifting or the opposite. We now know that big data is gathering, massaging, grooming this info for sale to those who will use it as they chose. My question is will all those facebook friends show up on a Saturday to help you move?