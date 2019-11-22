Medicaid Expansion Has Saved at Least 19,000 Lives, New Research Finds

The Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) expansion of Medicaid to low-income adults is preventing thousands of premature deaths each year, a landmark study finds.[1] It saved the lives of at least 19,200 adults aged 55 to 64 over the four-year period from 2014 to 2017. Conversely, 15,600 older adults died prematurely because of state decisions not to expand Medicaid. (See Figure 1; see Table 1 for state-by-state estimates.) The lifesaving impacts of Medicaid expansion are large: an estimated 39 to 64 percent reduction in annual mortality rates for older adults gaining coverage.
The new research fills a void, using a novel dataset to document sizable declines in mortality that smaller surveys could not detect. But its findings are consistent with a large body of research that has already documented that Medicaid expansion improves access to care and health outcomes.[2] For example, research shows that Medicaid expansion increased the share of low-income adults using medications to control chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes. […]
That is a great story. It is a shame though, that some of us make just barely too much money to get onto Medicaid and are stuck with Medicare which is very expensive (to us) and between paying to try to keep a car on the road, paying to keep our houses from falling apart, and paying for the tremendous costs of pharmaceuticals leaves us with nothing at the end of the month. Right now I am trying to find out how to repair a vehicle which is 27 years old so we can have transportation which we desperately need, and I just finished painting my front porch (myself of course) to keep it from rotting away due to exposed wood, and I need to repaint all my second and third floor windows, which I will now have to put off until next year because of the cold weather setting in.
When they look at a person’s ability to get on Medicaid they only look at how much you make, and never ask about how much you need to spend to survive.