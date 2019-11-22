Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, November 22nd, 2019

Half The Men In The U.S. Are Uncomfortable With Female Political Leaders

Author:     Emily Peck
Source:     HuffPost
Publication Date:     11/19/2019 10:00 am ET
 Half The Men In The U.S. Are Uncomfortable With Female Political Leaders
Stephan:   Every time I say that male dominance, and the Abrahamic thinking behind it is a major if largely secret trend in countries all over the world I get emails telling me its nowhere near as big an issue as I make it out to be -- usually emails from men. Sorry, I live a world based on facts, and here are some facts.

Only 49% of American men say they would feel very comfortable with a woman as head of the government, according to a study released Tuesday morning of attitudes toward women and men in 11 countries. (emphasis added)

Women were a bit more likely to see their own leadership potential, but they’re still pretty sexist, too. Just 59% of American women surveyed said they’d be comfortable with a woman in charge, according to the Reykjavik Index, a survey of attitudes toward gender in the Group of Seven industrialized countries, as well as Brazil, China, India and Russia, conducted by consulting firm Kantar and Women Political Leaders, a nonprofit global coalition of female politicians based in Iceland.

That only half of men are OK with a woman in charge is perhaps not surprising in the U.S., where a misogynist sits in the White House, a woman has never been president and there are still very few female governors. However, it is notable heading into an election where four women are vying for the Democratic nomination for […]

