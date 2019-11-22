Half The Men In The U.S. Are Uncomfortable With Female Political Leaders

Stephan: Every time I say that male dominance, and the Abrahamic thinking behind it is a major if largely secret trend in countries all over the world I get emails telling me its nowhere near as big an issue as I make it out to be -- usually emails from men. Sorry, I live a world based on facts, and here are some facts.

Only 49% of American men say they would feel very comfortable with a woman as head of the government, according to a study released Tuesday morning of attitudes toward women and men in 11 countries. (emphasis added)

Women were a bit more likely to see their own leadership potential, but they’re still pretty sexist, too. Just 59% of American women surveyed said they’d be comfortable with a woman in charge, according to the Reykjavik Index, a survey of attitudes toward gender in the Group of Seven industrialized countries, as well as Brazil, China, India and Russia, conducted by consulting firm Kantar and Women Political Leaders, a nonprofit global coalition of female politicians based in Iceland.