An Arizona Sheriff Deputy’s Abuse of a Quadruple Amputee Teen Highlights a Policing Culture That Must Change

Stephan: I am just going to let this story speak for itself. You will be happy to know that Pima County Deputy Manuel Van Santen has been placed on paid leave. So for him the outcome is an unrequested vacation. They are "investigating" him; we'll see where that leads. What do you think?

Inhumane. Cruel. Abusive. What other words could possibly describe a Pima County, Arizona Sheriff Deputy placing a 15-year-old quadruple amputee who posed no threat into a headlock and then pinning him to the ground at a group home? What if the Deputy then screamed at another teenager videotaping the abuse and yelled at him repeatedly “shut the hell up” and, “Am I your bitch?” before slamming the teenager’s head into the wall while handcuffed?

This is not another example of a police officer using far more force than necessary, though we have seen that story play out time and again. This is a police officer using abusive force when no force was required at all. This is about the notion, widely held by law enforcement, that cops should be overlords who demand respect and service from the community while being willing to physically […]