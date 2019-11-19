70% of Americans say they are struggling financially

Stephan: I just listened to a Republican commentator on FOX tell that audience that the economy is doing great. Was it stupidity, or just an outright lie? The later I suspect since the data is very clear about what is really going on, as this report lays out. How are you and your family doing?

7 in 10 Americans struggle with at least one aspect of financial stability, a new survey finds.

About 1 in 5 middle-class workers are spending more than they earn.

About 20% of women say they are stressed by money, compared with 13% of men. (emphasis added)

Many Americans remain in precarious financial shape even as the economy continues to grow, with 7 of 10 saying they struggling with at least one aspect of financial stability, such as paying bills or saving money.

The findings come from a survey of more than 5,400 Americans from the Financial Health Network, a nonprofit financial services consultancy. The project, which started a year ago, is aimed at assessing people’s financial health by asking about debt, savings, bills and wages, among other issues.

Despite solid U.S. economic growth this year, the share of Americans who are struggling financially remains statistically unchanged from a year ago, said Rob Levy, vice president of research and measurement with Financial Health Network.