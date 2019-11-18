Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, November 18th, 2019

Bureau of Land Management staff face relocation or resignation as agency moves west

Author:     Rebecca Beitsch
Source:     The Hill
Publication Date:     11/12/19 04:22 PM EST 222 1,372
Stephan:   The Trump criminal administration aided and abetted by the spineless Republicans in Congress is doing everything in its power to gut the American cabinet agencies. It is all part of a half century effort by Republicans to make government "smaller," in the bizarre belief that as the country grows bigger and more complex, and we face a civilization threatening crisis that less capable, less scientifically based government is better. It is a level of ideological stupidity that is truly breath-taking, yet it is happening almost without comment or public debate, and has become a major part of the America in Decay Trend. Do you remember a few months back when the USDA’s economic research service "had to delay or cancel some reports after nearly 80 percent of its staff left the agency rather than relocate to Kansas City." Now it is the Bureau of Land Management, as the Republicans are trying to privatize the nation's public lands and national parks.  

Employees at the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) were given reassignment letters Tuesday as the agency marches toward its relocation across the West, giving staff 30 days to accept the move or face being booted from the federal workforce.

The delivery of the letters means BLM employees will begin moving over the next four months, cementing a controversial plan that spreads about 300 Washington-based staffers across various offices out west and leaves just 61 of the bureau’s 10,000 employees in the nation’s capital.

The Public Lands Foundation, a group of BLM retirees, said the agency “will be effectively kneecapped” by the relocation as teams are split up and spread across different offices.

A copy of the letter obtained by The Hill makes clear that employees who do not choose to move could lose their jobs. Current BLM employees said the agency has not done enough to help employees who wish to remain in D.C. find another job elsewhere within the Department of the Interior as promised.

“If you do not accept this directed geographic reassignment, you may be subject to a removal from federal […]

