Meet America’s New Underclass

Are you there yet?
By “there,” I mean have you at last become a 1 percenter? It’s the dream of many social climbers to be in the top percentile, but it’s a steep climb — it now takes a paycheck of $515,000 a year to dwell with the swells at the peak.
Actually, that just makes you sorta rich. To rise to the tippy-top of the really richy-rich — the top 0.001 percent — your income has to be above $63 million a year, an exclusive club with only 1,433 members.
Meanwhile, back down on Earth, it’s harder and harder for working families to make ends meet, even with full-time jobs.
The media keep citing low joblessness as evidence that the economy is humming — but getting work no longer means getting a decent paycheck. In fact, the fastest growing job categories today are low-wage, no-benefit service positions — a primary cause of raging inequality in America.
Indeed, a fast-growing new job category is called “wealth work.” That doesn’t mean getting wealthy — it means working for the wealthy. It’s a new underclass of poorly paid personal service […]
It is long past time to tax the super rich and their wealth as well as income including stock trades and the non-taxation of sales of stocks to just buy more stocks. These top .01%’s need to help the rest of the USA and pay money which they do not need to get us out of debt!