Meet America’s New Underclass

Stephan: You hear Trump supporters all the time talking about how well the economy is doing. Yes the Dow Jones has gone up 32% since Trump took office. And unemployment is down. But those broadstrokes don't tell the fact based reality of most Americans. When I ask why is it then that 40% of Americans could not comfortably write a $400 check? I get blank stares. Yes, the stock market will let you make significant money, if you have significant money to start with. eight four percent of all stocks are owned by the economic top 10%. Having a job doesn't mean quite the same thing as having a job that allows you to live comfortably without stress, whatever that means to you. The modifiers matter. I believe a more accurate picture of the American reality is described in this piece.

Are you there yet?

By “there,” I mean have you at last become a 1 percenter? It’s the dream of many social climbers to be in the top percentile, but it’s a steep climb — it now takes a paycheck of $515,000 a year to dwell with the swells at the peak.

Actually, that just makes you sorta rich. To rise to the tippy-top of the really richy-rich — the top 0.001 percent — your income has to be above $63 million a year, an exclusive club with only 1,433 members.

Meanwhile, back down on Earth, it’s harder and harder for working families to make ends meet, even with full-time jobs.

The media keep citing low joblessness as evidence that the economy is humming — but getting work no longer means getting a decent paycheck. In fact, the fastest growing job categories today are low-wage, no-benefit service positions — a primary cause of raging inequality in America.

Indeed, a fast-growing new job category is called “wealth work.” That doesn’t mean getting wealthy — it means working for the wealthy. It’s a new underclass of poorly paid personal service […]