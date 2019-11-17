Heineken ditches plastic rings and shrink wrap in eco makeover

Stephan: Here is some good news. A few corporations are beginning to get the message, and Heineken Brewery is one of them. If you read me regularly you know about the Quotidian Choice strategy. Every day you make dozens of small mundane choices. When you make the Quotidian Choice pledge you commit that when you make these choices you first know you are making a choice, a vote for the world you want and second, that of the options available to you you always choose the one that is the most compassionate life-affirming and fostering of wellbeing. Now what beer are you going to buy the next time you go to the store?

Heineken is ditching single-use plastic rings and shrink wrap from millions of multipack cans and replacing them with eco-friendly cardboard.

The Dutch company has invested £22m in new technology and production facilities at its UK sites that will enable it to start rolling out the changes across its popular brands , which include Heineken and Foster’s, from April 2020.

The can “toppers” are made from recyclable cardboard and are strong enough to carry the weight of a multipack. Their adoption by Heineken in the UK will lead to 517 tonnes of plastic being removed from the packaging of its brands by the end of 2021.

The changes will be rolled out first across Heineken, Foster’s and Kronenbourg 1664, then all its other brands in multipack cans, such as Strongbow, Bulmer’s, Red Stripe and John Smith’s, by the end of 2021.

Plastic pack rings, known in the industry as […]