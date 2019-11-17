Capital markets are eyeing the world’s soaring debt

Sunday, November 17th, 2019
Stephan: I keep hearing and seeing alarms going off about the economy. The other day, for instance, I published a piece about how much the deficit has risen under Trump. Today I saw this. Neoliberalism has to end. It literally threatens our wellbeing.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
The world’s debt is rising to unprecedented levels. While politicians and the general public have seemingly lost interest, capital markets are beginning to show signs of strain, financial experts say.
Driving the news: Global debt surged by $7.5 trillion in the first half of the year, hitting a new record of more than $250 trillion, according to data released Thursday from the Institute of International Finance.
- The world’s debt has now risen to 320% of what it produces, the highest level recorded — and IIF economists say they see “no sign of a slowdown.”
- They expect the global debt load to exceed $255 trillion by the end of the year.
- The U.S. budget deficit rose 34% in October from a year earlier, and the U.S. and China are leading the debt binge with more than 60% of the world’s total, IIF notes.
What’s happening: It’s all starting to add up, experts say.
- U.S. government debt auctions this year have been strained.
- The systemically important […]
Not that it changes much about the concern over debt, but one economist, Steve Keen, who predicted the 2008-09 melt down says that his analysis shows that the real trigger for economic crisis is not public debt but private debt. He argues from his analysis that private
debt levels should get a lot more attention than they get and that public debt gets more attention than it deserves.