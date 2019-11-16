Sea levels set to keep rising for centuries even if emissions targets met

Stephan: I just came from a community meeting on climate change, the first held on my island. The content of the meeting would have been very familiar to anyone who has been reading SR regularly. That made me feel good, but what really impressed me was the number of people who turned out. They packed our community art center and auditorium to such an extent that even when they had filled the lobby and every inch of the auditorium they still had to turn almost 100 people away. My take away: people are finally waking up to what is coming. But I still don't think most Americans understand that climate change is not going to be a process with a fixed near-term end. Instead, our greed, stupidity, and Abrahamic thinking has set in motion processes in the earth's meta-systems that are going to go on for centuries. Here is just one aspect of what that will mean.

Sea level rise is set to challenge human civilization for centuries to come, even if internationally agreed climate goals are met and planet-warming emissions are then immediately eliminated, researchers have found.

The lag time between rising global temperatures and the knock-on impact of coastal inundation means that the world will be dealing with ever-rising sea levels into the 2300s, regardless of prompt action to address the climate crisis, according to the new study.

Even if governments meet their commitments from the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement, the first 15-year period of the deal will still result in enough emissions that would cause sea levels to increase by around 20cm by the year 2300.

This scenario, modeled by researchers, assumes that all countries make their promised emissions reductions by 2030 and then abruptly eliminate all planet-warming gases from that point onwards. In reality, only a small number of countries are on […]