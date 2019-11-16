Sea levels set to keep rising for centuries even if emissions targets met

Saturday, November 16th, 2019
Stephan: I just came from a community meeting on climate change, the first held on my island. The content of the meeting would have been very familiar to anyone who has been reading SR regularly. That made me feel good, but what really impressed me was the number of people who turned out. They packed our community art center and auditorium to such an extent that even when they had filled the lobby and every inch of the auditorium they still had to turn almost 100 people away. My take away: people are finally waking up to what is coming.
But I still don't think most Americans understand that climate change is not going to be a process with a fixed near-term end. Instead, our greed, stupidity, and Abrahamic thinking has set in motion processes in the earth's meta-systems that are going to go on for centuries. Here is just one aspect of what that will mean.
A potential scenario of future sea level rise in South Beach, Miami, Florida, with a global temperature rise of 2C. Credit: Nickolay Lamm/ Climate Central
Sea level rise is set to challenge human civilization for centuries to come, even if internationally agreed climate goals are met and planet-warming emissions are then immediately eliminated, researchers have found.
The lag time between rising global temperatures and the knock-on impact of coastal inundation means that the world will be dealing with ever-rising sea levels into the 2300s, regardless of prompt action to address the climate crisis, according to the new study.
Even if governments meet their commitments from the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement, the first 15-year period of the deal will still result in enough emissions that would cause sea levels to increase by around 20cm by the year 2300.
This scenario, modeled by researchers, assumes that all countries make their promised emissions reductions by 2030 and then abruptly eliminate all planet-warming gases from that point onwards. In reality, only a small number of countries are on […]
This is a reality that I have felt for sometime has been unacknowledged even by those otherwise well aware of climate change. The attitude is we will make adjustments to our consumerist/industrial systems and then after a few years things will settle down and go back to the historical norm. No, no and no that will not, can not happen too many disruptive feedback loops have been engaged in this complex tapestry of life that we humans have thought we could control.
It will be up to current and future generations to utilize available and yet to be discovered methods to survive and restore our home over many centuries, yes centuries! When modern science, channeled and ancient predictions start to come into agreement then…