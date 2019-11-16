DONALD TRUMP PROMISED TO ELIMINATE THE DEFICIT IN 8 YEARS. SO FAR, HE HAS INCREASED IT BY 68%

Stephan: This is the latest on what I see as a declining national economy. The headline says it all, and the implications are considerable. I don't think this trend is getting sufficient attention from the media or the public. It is just lost in the fog of presidential criminality.

During the 2016 campaign, President Donald Trump made an aggressive promise on federal finances: He would eliminate the budget deficit within eight years. Now, three years into his presidency, the deficit is 68 percent higher than when he started.

Trump inherited a deficit of $585 billion when he took office in January 2017. That was 58 percent lower than the $1.4 trillion former President Barack Obama inherited in 2009 following the financial crisis, a number his administration slashed over two terms.

According to the latest Congressional Budget Office data released on Monday, the full-year deficit for 2019 is estimated to come in at $984 billion, just shy of the $1 trillion that many analysts were expecting. In 2018 the figure was $779 billion and in 2017 it was $665 billion.

“Relative to the size of the economy, the deficit—at an estimated 4.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)—was the highest since 2012, and 2019 was the fourth consecutive year in which the deficit increased as a percentage of GDP,” the CBO said […]