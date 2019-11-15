Trump official busted inflating her resume to comical proportions — including phony Time magazine cover

Stephan: You just can't make this stuff up, no one would believe it. Is there a website somewhere maintained by the Trump administration inviting grifters, scam artists, racists, and crooks to apply for senior posts in Trump's Executive Branch? Where does Trump find all these people? Is there some kind of criminal network head hunter agency where they are listed?

A senior State Department official has been caught falsifying her qualifications — and even created a phony Time magazine cover with her own face on it.

Mina Chang, the deputy assistant secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of Conflict and Stability Operations, falsely claimed to be a Harvard graduate and inflated the scope of her nonprofit organization’s work, reported NBC News.

Chang, who joined the State Department in April, was connected to the administration by Brian Bulatao, a top official in the State Department and longtime friend of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Bulatao attended a fundraiser for Chang’s charity in Dallas and donated $5,500, according to a former Chang colleague.

Chang made up a role on a UN panel and claimed to have addressed both the Democratic and Republican national conventions, and implied she had testified before Congress, the network reported.

She had been under consideration for a promotion until Congress questioned her résumé.

The president infamously posted phony Time magazine covers showing himself at properties owned by Trump Organization.

Chang’s official […]