Trump official busted inflating her resume to comical proportions — including phony Time magazine cover

A senior State Department official has been caught falsifying her qualifications — and even created a phony Time magazine cover with her own face on it.
Mina Chang, the deputy assistant secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of Conflict and Stability Operations, falsely claimed to be a Harvard graduate and inflated the scope of her nonprofit organization’s work, reported NBC News.
Chang, who joined the State Department in April, was connected to the administration by Brian Bulatao, a top official in the State Department and longtime friend of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Bulatao attended a fundraiser for Chang’s charity in Dallas and donated $5,500, according to a former Chang colleague.
Chang made up a role on a UN panel and claimed to have addressed both the Democratic and Republican national conventions, and implied she had testified before Congress, the network reported.
She had been under consideration for a promotion until Congress questioned her résumé.
The president infamously posted phony Time magazine covers showing himself at properties owned by Trump Organization.
Chang’s official […]