Nearly 1 in 5 hate crimes motivated by anti-LGBTQ bias, FBI finds

Stephan: There is an obsessive passion shared by about a third of the country, concerning gender and sexuality. I understand it anthropologically, but emotionally I find it a form of mental illness, which is why I think it so often ends in violence. Why should anyone care about how an individual or group of individuals choose to define their sexuality? This is Abrahamic thinking at its purest. The Middle Bronze Age Middle Eastern, 4,000 year old culture that it bespeaks still informs 21st century America.

Of the 7,120 hate crime incidents reported in 2018, more than 1,300 — or nearly 19 percent — stemmed from anti-LGBTQ bias, according to the FBI’s latest Hate Crime Statistics report.

According to the FBI data, of the nearly 1,200 incidents targeting people due to their sexual orientation, the majority targeted gay men (roughly 60 percent), while approximately 12 percent targeted lesbians, 1.5 percent targeted bisexuals, 1.4 percent targeted heterosexuals and the remaining incidents targeted a mixed group of LGBTQ people. Transgender and gender-nonconforming people were the targets in 168 reported incidents, approximately 2.4 percent of all reported hate crime incidents last year.

When compared to 2017, the number of reported incidents targeting the LGBTQ community increased from 1,217 to 1,347, jumping from roughly 17 percent to 19 percent of each year’s total number of reported hate crime incidents.

In particular, reports of anti-trans violence is growing: Between 2017 and 2018, the number of these reported incidents increased 34 percent.