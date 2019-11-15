Mike Pence is abusing his office to funnel foreign aid money to Christian groups

Stephan: It is my view that Mike Pence is as dangerous to American democracy as is Donald Trump, just in a different way. Pence is the very definition of a christofascist; he is the poster child. This report describes one of the reasons I say this.

Donald Trump uses his office for personal profit and pushing phony investigations of his political opponents. His second-in-command has different priorities, but a similar habit of using his office to push his pet projects. Mike Pence is pushing to send foreign aid to Christian groups in countries like Iraq, with his pressure overruling non-political decisions by career staff and leading to the removal of one top U.S. Agency for International Development Middle East (USAID) official after some of Pence’s favored Christian groups were turned down for grants.

According to USAID regulations, funding decisions “must be free from political interference or even the appearance of such interference and must be made on the basis of merit, not on the basis of the religious affiliation of a recipient organization, or lack thereof.” Mike Pence is here to say “screw that,” or anyway he would be if he used words like “screw.”

As a result, last month two Iraqi organizations were awarded grants thanks to intervention by political appointees after career officials turned them down. […]