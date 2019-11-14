The insect apocalypse is coming. Here’s what you can do about it

Stephan: Here is more on the insect apocalypse, which is entirely occurring because of human stupidity and greed. But there is some good news in this report because it tells you what you personally can do to stop this crisis. Please do these things.

It’s being called the unnoticed apocalypse: The number of insects is declining rapidly and 41% of bug species face extinction, scientists say.

“If these massive declines continue, the ramifications are enormous,” said Dave Goulson, a professor of biology at the University of Sussex in the UK and the author of a new report on insect decline for the UK Wildlife Trusts.

“Three quarters of our crops depend on insect pollinators. Crops will begin to fail. We won’t have things like strawberries,” he told CNN.

“We can’t feed 7.5 billion people without insects.”

However, the report says we can all act as first responders and take relatively simple steps to help reverse what the report describes as a “catastrophic decline in the abundance and diversity of insects.”