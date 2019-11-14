Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, November 14th, 2019

One of the country’s biggest climate denier groups just did an about-face

Author:     Emily Pontecorvo
Source:     Grist
Publication Date:     Nov 13, 2019
Stephan:   Here is some more good news that suggests that the business community is beginning to take climate change seriously.

This past summer, members of Congress and environmental groups began using the hashtag #ChamberofCarbon to call out the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for its anti-climate agenda.

As one of the most powerful lobbying groups in the country, the Chamber has long been a central player in the network of organizations seeding denial about climate change. Its work includes spending millions of dollars influencing elections and lobbying in support of new oil and gas development, rollbacks of U.S. methane regulations, and the repeal of the Clean Power Plan.

Until now, the pro-business group has also supported U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. In 2017, it funded a highly criticized report on the consequences of meeting the commitments of the pact. The report paints a bleak picture of economic downturn and was used by President Trump as evidence for pulling the U.S. out of the pact.

But the “Chamber of Carbon” moniker may […]

