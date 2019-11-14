In Detroit, A New Type of Agricultural Neighborhood Has Emerged

Stephan: We are headed towards a food crisis, anybody who can read and is willing to put in an hour doing that will come away convinced of the truth of what I am saying. But here is some good news. A new trend, a new approach to food growing is beginning to gain momentum. Here is the story. This kind of approach also serves to remediate the insect apocalypse.

A decade ago, a resurgence of urban gardens and farms sprouted a new agricultural trend around the country. And while many of them continue to thrive, in the past five years, another trend has entered the urban agricultural scene: agrihoods, short for agricultural neighborhoods.

The term, trademarked in 2014 by Southern California-based development company Rancho Mission Viejo, is a real estate brand that—different from urban gardening—centers agriculture in neighborhoods, and is mostly targeted at affluent millennials, who are increasingly considering proximity to fresh and “clean” foods in their homebuying decisions. The Urban Land Institute defines agrihoods as master-planned housing communities with working farms as their focus. Overwhelmingly, they have large swaths of green space, orchards, hoop houses and greenhouses, and some with barns, outdoor community kitchens, and environmentally sustainable homes decked with solar panels and composting.

Agrihoods, which number about 90 nationwide, are typically in rural and suburban areas—with some […]