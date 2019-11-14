Editor’s Note – An Injection of Good News

Stephan: After watching the impeachment hearing today, coming as it did at the end of weeks of one negative trend story after another I was left depressed and angry. Watching the Republican representatives debase themselves and abandon even the appearance of integrity in order to support a man they know to be corrupt and criminal, made me question whether our democracy will survive. So, I thought: Enough. Today I will do only good news trend stories. They aren't easy to find, by the way; there is a difference between a local single good news story and a trend, but I was able to identify enough to do a day's edition, and here they are. I just thought all of my readers, like myself, would appreciate some good news.