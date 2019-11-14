Cuba’s Urban Farming Shows Way to Avoid Hunger​

When countries run short of food, they need to find solutions fast, and one answer can be urban farming.
That was the remedy Cuba seized with both hands 30 years ago when it was confronted with the dilemma of an end to its vital food imports. And what worked then for Cuba could have lessons today for the wider world, as it faces growing hunger in the face of the climate crisis.
When the Soviet Union collapsed in the 1990s, most of Cuba’s food supplies went with it. To stave off severe malnutrition the people of the capital, Havana, found an imaginative answer: urban gardening. That’s now seen as a possible blueprint for the survival of city populations in a warming world.
The Rapid Transition Alliance has published a longer account of Cuba’s very fast move towards self-sufficiency as part of its series Stories of Change, which […]
As a Canuck, I was free to visit Cuba. I went last year to celebrate my 70th; likely the last time I will fly. Go Greta, et al!!!
In Havana, where I stayed in a barrio, many plots are planted with food stocks, right in the outskirts of the city, with farm markets attached for the locals. Mostly tended by hand with little mechanization, at least that’s what I saw first hand.