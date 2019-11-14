Cuba’s Urban Farming Shows Way to Avoid Hunger​

Stephan: Here is some more good news, although closely related, to howfood could be raised in replacement of the industrial monoculture toxin-based agriculture.

When countries run short of food, they need to find solutions fast, and one answer can be urban farming.

That was the remedy Cuba seized with both hands 30 years ago when it was confronted with the dilemma of an end to its vital food imports. And what worked then for Cuba could have lessons today for the wider world, as it faces growing hunger in the face of the climate crisis.