Tucker Carlson: accepting more migrants to America would ‘despoil it’ and ‘make it a place you wouldn’t want to live’

Stephan: If there was ever any doubt, this story should settle the matter. FOX is not a news organization, it is a christofascist White nationalist propaganda operation specifically set up to delude low IQ and low information Americans.

During a segment with Justin Haskins, a “research” fellow at the far-right climate denial think tank, the Heartland Institute, Fox News host Tucker Carlson disparaged the idea of “climate migrants” who might need asylum from conditions caused by climate change — and escalated to an extreme, racist rant against accepting migrants at all.

“I thought, according to Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and everybody else on the socialist left, that human beings are causing climate change, that human CO2 emissions, that that’s what’s causing climate change, that it’s going to be catastrophic” said Haskins. “Well if that’s true, then why are we bringing people from all over the world, where they produce CO2 emissions less per person, in places like Mexico and Guatemala, places like that, why are we bringing them to the United States, where we produce CO2 emissions per person at a much higher rate?”

“And also, if you cared about the environment, which I personally do emphatically care, I actually go outside once […]