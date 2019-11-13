Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, November 13th, 2019

Millions in U.S. Lost Someone Who Couldn’t Afford Treatment

Stephan:   Perhaps because 11% of Americans have never traveled outside of the state where they were born, 54% have visited 10 or less of the 50 states within the U.S., and 64% have never been outside the United States -- aren't those amazing statistics -- Americans as a population cannot seem able to conceive of what good healthcare that is not a financial burden looks or feels like. Every other developed nation, particularly every European/Nordic nation, pays a small fraction of what Americans pay and they get healthcare of a far higher quality than Americans can obtain, unless they are very rich. And yet you still hear politicians, I heard Joe Biden say it yesterday, that the obscenely dysfunctional American illness profit system is the way to go. Two things would change America fundamentally for the better, overturning Citizens United and creating a publicly funded election system, and creating a universal healthcare system that is not based on profit. A third change, I  would like to see would be to eliminate the Electoral College.
STORY HIGHLIGHTS

  • 34 million adults know someone who died after not getting treatment
  • 58 million adults report inability to pay for needed drugs in past year
  • Little progress seen by Trump administration in limiting rising drug costs (emphasis added)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than 13% of American adults — or about 34 million people — report knowing of at least one friend or family member in the past five years who died after not receiving needed medical treatment because they were unable to pay for it, based on a new study by Gallup and West Health. Nonwhites, those in lower-income households, those younger than 45, and political independents and Democrats are all more likely to know someone who has died under these circumstances.

Knowledge of Deaths in Last Five Years After Inability to Pay for Needed Treatment
“Has there been a time in the last five years when a friend or family member passed away after not receiving treatment for their condition due to their inability to pay for it?”

Yes

%

U.S. TOTAL
13.4

Race

White
9.6

Nonwhite
20.3

Annual household income

Under $40,000
18.5

2 Comments

  1. Rev. Dean on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 8:44 am

    I totally agree that the Electoral College must go. It is not a fair way for the actual votes of the citizens of our country to count toward an election. It has always been a lopsided way for a real democracy to work, as has been seen many times in the past elections, and undermines the way things should work and which can be manipulated by the redistricting which occurs in each state. Lets stop it now, before any more elections are corrupted.

  2. Eric on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    There has to be a ‘reason’ as to why people vote for policies that are harmful to themselves. Most people are, by in large, simple creatures but to continually vote for politicians who they KNOW do them harm (especially when it comes to healthcare) must come from a deep place in their soul. And that deep place is racism.