Millions in U.S. Lost Someone Who Couldn’t Afford Treatment

Stephan: Perhaps because 11% of Americans have never traveled outside of the state where they were born, 54% have visited 10 or less of the 50 states within the U.S., and 64% have never been outside the United States -- aren't those amazing statistics -- Americans as a population cannot seem able to conceive of what good healthcare that is not a financial burden looks or feels like. Every other developed nation, particularly every European/Nordic nation, pays a small fraction of what Americans pay and they get healthcare of a far higher quality than Americans can obtain, unless they are very rich. And yet you still hear politicians, I heard Joe Biden say it yesterday, that the obscenely dysfunctional American illness profit system is the way to go. Two things would change America fundamentally for the better, overturning Citizens United and creating a publicly funded election system, and creating a universal healthcare system that is not based on profit. A third change, I would like to see would be to eliminate the Electoral College.