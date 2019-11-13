‘Forever indebted’ no more, Trump administration will end Fillipino veterans program

Stephan: Trump's racism, and the White nationalist racism of the people around him, really knows no bounds. Here is just one of a hundred reasons why I say this.

The Trump administration’s racism and cowardice knows no bounds as it continues forward in its intentions to end the Filipino World War II Veterans Parole Program (FWVP). The program, begun during the Obama administration attempted to help reunite Filipino veterans and their families in the United States while awaiting official federal decisions on their visas. The idea of the program is to allow elderly veterans the chance to have family members help support them in the states. It’s a decent and humane program, giving the very least back to people who sacrificed so much for the rest of us.

When the decision to end support of the FWVP first became news, Democratic Senator Mazie K. Hirono of Hawaii released this statement:

To serve his pathological need to treat immigrants as cruelly as possible, and to undo any program ever created by Barack Obama, Donald Trump is dishonoring Filipino World War II veterans by ending the program that allows them […]