Causing ‘Profound’ Trauma, Trump Administration Detained Recording-Breaking 70,000 Children in 2019

The U.S. held a record 69,550 migrant children in detention facilities in 2019, a Tuesday report from The Associated Press and PBS Frontline found, leading to major psychological and physiscal harm and lasting trauma.
“No other country held as many immigrant children in detention over the past year as the United States—69,550,” said AP tech reporter Frank Bajak in a tweet promoting his colleagues’ work. “The physical and emotional scars are profound.”
The story lays out in excrutiating detail the emotional pain of victims of President Donald Trump’s child separation policy, focusing on, among others, a Honduran father whose three-year-old daughter can no longer look at him or connect with him after being separated at the U.S. border and abused in foster care.
“I think about this trauma staying with her too, because the trauma has remained with me and still hasn’t faded,” […]
It is unbelievable that ICE does these terrible things with correlates to the Nazi government of the past and they should stop. It makes our country into a racist country which I want no part of. I cannot imagine anyone wanting these types of things to happen in the USA.
re: Moron, racist, Nazi etc.
“When we use dehumanizing language, it says much more about us than the people that we’re railing against and it chips away at our soul.” Brene Brown
I fail to understand why supposedly intelligent and educated people can’t make a point without name calling. It serves no constructive purpose that I can perceive.
I do not agree, David. I think euphemisms are often a form of cowardice.
Only one word seems sufficient to me: evil.