Wednesday, November 13th, 2019

Causing ‘Profound’ Trauma, Trump Administration Detained Recording-Breaking 70,000 Children in 2019

Author:     Eoin Higgins
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Stephan:   This story makes me so angry it is hard for me to write a comment that I can publicly publish. I will just say this, the racist moron in the White House, and those around him at the very least should be thrown out of office as quickly as possible, and the people who work for ICE and the Border Patrol who implement Trump's racist nastiness should be made pariahs by their neighbors; they are no different than Nazi guards at the camps.

A young migrant girl sits on the floor as her father, recently released from federal detention with other Central American asylum seekers, gets a bus ticket at a bus depot on June 11, 2019, in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty

The U.S. held a record 69,550 migrant children in detention facilities in 2019, a Tuesday report from The Associated Press and PBS Frontline found, leading to major psychological and physiscal harm and lasting trauma.

“No other country held as many immigrant children in detention over the past year as the United States—69,550,” said AP tech reporter Frank Bajak in a tweet promoting his colleagues’ work. “The physical and emotional scars are profound.”

The story lays out in excrutiating detail the emotional pain of victims of President Donald Trump’s child separation policy, focusing on, among others, a Honduran father whose three-year-old daughter can no longer look at him or connect with him after being separated at the U.S. border and abused in foster care.

“I think about this trauma staying with her too, because the trauma has remained with me and still hasn’t faded,” […]

  1. Rev. Dean on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 8:52 am

    It is unbelievable that ICE does these terrible things with correlates to the Nazi government of the past and they should stop. It makes our country into a racist country which I want no part of. I cannot imagine anyone wanting these types of things to happen in the USA.

  2. David Center on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    re: Moron, racist, Nazi etc.

    “When we use dehumanizing language, it says much more about us than the people that we’re railing against and it chips away at our soul.” Brene Brown

    I fail to understand why supposedly intelligent and educated people can’t make a point without name calling. It serves no constructive purpose that I can perceive.

    • Stephan Schwartz on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 6:19 pm

      I do not agree, David. I think euphemisms are often a form of cowardice.

  3. Gus diZerega on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    Only one word seems sufficient to me: evil.