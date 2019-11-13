Causing ‘Profound’ Trauma, Trump Administration Detained Recording-Breaking 70,000 Children in 2019

Stephan: This story makes me so angry it is hard for me to write a comment that I can publicly publish. I will just say this, the racist moron in the White House, and those around him at the very least should be thrown out of office as quickly as possible, and the people who work for ICE and the Border Patrol who implement Trump's racist nastiness should be made pariahs by their neighbors; they are no different than Nazi guards at the camps.

The U.S. held a record 69,550 migrant children in detention facilities in 2019, a Tuesday report from The Associated Press and PBS Frontline found, leading to major psychological and physiscal harm and lasting trauma.

“No other country held as many immigrant children in detention over the past year as the United States—69,550,” said AP tech reporter Frank Bajak in a tweet promoting his colleagues’ work. “The physical and emotional scars are profound.”

The story lays out in excrutiating detail the emotional pain of victims of President Donald Trump’s child separation policy, focusing on, among others, a Honduran father whose three-year-old daughter can no longer look at him or connect with him after being separated at the U.S. border and abused in foster care.

“I think about this trauma staying with her too, because the trauma has remained with me and still hasn’t faded,” […]