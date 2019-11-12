Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, November 12th, 2019

Two of US Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s political supporters won ‘potentially lucrative’ Ukraine energy deal: reportPublished

Author:    
Source:     Texas Tribune/Raw story
Publication Date:     November 11, 2019
 Two of US Energy Secretary Rick Perry's political supporters won 'potentially lucrative' Ukraine energy deal: reportPublished
Stephan:   Here we have a story about another Trump grifter. It's amazing to me. A Black man was arrested and threatened with jail for eating a sandwich in San Francisco in a BART station, yet Trumpers like Rick Perry, threaten and extort another country to the detriment of the interests of their own nation, the United States, and they just go blithely along. Why isn't Rick Perry in prison? Why aren't Trump and all of them in prison? Why do 41.4% of Americans still support Trump the vulgar mob boss and his endless criminality? We are a deeply sick country.

Credit: sportsblogs.star-telegram.com

The Associated Press reports that the oil and gas exploration contract was awarded after Perry recommended one of his backers as an energy adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

After U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry proposed political backer Michael Bleyzer as an adviser to Ukraine’s president, the Houston man and a former University of Texas System regent “secured a potentially lucrative” energy deal from the Ukrainian government, the Associated Press reported Monday.

Perry, the former Texas governor, attended Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inauguration this year and gave him a list of people who could serve as energy advisers, which included Bleyzer, according to the AP. More than a month later, Ukraine awarded an oil and gas exploration contract to Bleyzer and his partner Alex […]

