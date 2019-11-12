‘As Corrupt as It Gets’: Oil Lobbyist Turned Interior Chief Proposes Giving ‘Coveted’ Contract to Ex-Client

Stephan: The news tonight was one story after another about Donald Trump's almost satirical level of corruption. His backing Russia against Ukraine and extorting the president of that country for gossip on his probable Democratic opponent. But that's just the beginning. What media is not really talking about is that six of Trump's staff are either in jail or involved in a trial for grifting and corruption and that almost every person he has appointed to high office is a grifter. Here's a story about yet another cabinet officer, whose name you may not even recognize, and he is true to the Trump pattern: Another aging Republican White scumbag.

Watchdog and conservation groups called out former oil lobbyist and current Interior Secretary David Bernhardt Friday over the department’s attempt to give a “coveted” permanent water supply contract to one of Bernhardt’s ex-clients.

“Bernhardt is fast making a play for title of ‘Shadiest Trump Cabinet Official.’”

—Robert Weissman, Public Citizen

“Bernhardt might as well still work for his former lobbying firm, where he represented oil and gas, mining, and agribusiness interests for many years,” declared Public Citizen president Robert Weissman.

Weissman’s national advocacy group previously waged a campaign highlighting Bernhardt’s conflicts of interest, opposed his confirmation, and filed an ethics complaint demanding a department investigation into him.

“If Bernhardt would like to return to his former lobbying job at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and pursue the interests of his corporate clients, he certainly is free to do so, subject to the ethics rules,” Weissman said. “But for now, he is secretary of the Interior, and […]