Trump’s Takeover of America’s Courts Just Hit a Terrifying New Milestone

Stephan: I have been repeatedly disappointed by the ignorance and indifference of the American population to what Trump and the christofascists are doing to the U.S. judicial system, the third branch of our democracy. It is astounding to me that people just don't seem to understand or care that we are going to be living with the incompetence, and ignorant racist ideology of Trump and Moscow Mitch for the next generation. It is going to change American society in ways we cannot predict, but none of them will be pleasant.

WASHINGTON — Thursday, November 7 was a fateful day for the courts in America.

By an 86-2 margin, the U.S. Senate approved William Nardini to a lifetime appointment on the Second Circuit Court of Appeals — Trump’s 45th appointment of an appeals-court judge. On the same day, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved another judicial nominee of Trump’s, Steven Menashi, an ally of Stephen Miller and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos with a history of inflammatory statements about Islam, LGBT people, and race. Menashi’s nomination now goes to the Senate floor where it appears likely he too will be confirmed to a lifetime position on the Second Circuit. If confirmed, Menashi would fill the seat once held by Thurgood Marshall.

Nardini’s confirmation is a terrifying new milestone for Trump: One out of every four judges at the circuit court level is now a Trump appointee. Here’s another statistic: In […]