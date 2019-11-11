The unbearable wrongness of William Barr: Secularism doesn’t destroy society or moral order

Stephan: I think William Barr is a loathsome individual, the worse Attorney General since John Mitchell, and it is a competitive field, particularly during Republican administrations. But Barr is quite candid about the christofascist view of the world and, for that, I am grateful. Here it is. Be afraid, be very afraid. And vote.

Last month, in what Jeffrey Toobin called “the worst speech given by an Attorney General of the United States in modern history,” Attorney General William Barr offered a lecture at Notre Dame Law School in which he denounced secularism as a “social pathology” that destroys the “moral order.” After blaming secularists for a host of contemporary problems — including depression, drug overdosing, and violence — Barr explained that without belief in a “transcendent Supreme Being” and adherence to “God’s eternal law,” the “possibility of any healthy community life crumbles.” Unless we follow “God’s instruction manual,” he sermonized, there will be “real-world consequences for man and society” — consequences that are not pretty, but quite grim. For without religion, there can be no “moral culture” and society will inevitably fall prey to humanity’s “capacity for great evil.”

Such hackneyed assertions are not new. Pious people of power have been scapegoating the non-religious for centuries, characterizing non-believers as threats to the nation, and declaring that without […]